Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,538 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

