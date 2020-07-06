Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $142.41 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

