Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $169.08 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.90 and its 200-day moving average is $164.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

