Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 877 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.25 and a 200-day moving average of $301.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

