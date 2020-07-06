Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,034 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in BP by 555.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $41.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BP shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

