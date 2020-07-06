Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after acquiring an additional 554,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 533,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,328,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,117,000 after buying an additional 2,169,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $407,773 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

