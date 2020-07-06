Reviewing Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) & Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Good Times Restaurants and Livexlive Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Livexlive Media 0 0 7 0 3.00

Good Times Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 323.39%. Livexlive Media has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.52%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Livexlive Media.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Livexlive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants -16.81% -8.62% -2.70% Livexlive Media -100.69% -1,178.80% -70.21%

Risk & Volatility

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Livexlive Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $110.76 million 0.14 -$5.14 million N/A N/A Livexlive Media $38.66 million 5.79 -$38.93 million ($0.69) -5.46

Good Times Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Livexlive Media.

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats Livexlive Media on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept. As of January 10, 2019, it operated and franchised a total of 35 restaurants under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; and 35 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, the company offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

