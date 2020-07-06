Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Vroom (NYSE:VRM)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Vroom stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

