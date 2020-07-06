Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,912 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.40% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,498 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 696,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

