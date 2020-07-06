Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of Employers worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Employers by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Employers by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of EIG opened at $29.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $888.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Employers had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $175,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 474,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,836,701.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,360 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $39,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,749.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $890,371 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

