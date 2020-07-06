Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,449 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.49. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.