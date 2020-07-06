Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 76,112 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 147.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,112 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 164,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $429,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $30.05 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.24 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

