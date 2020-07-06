Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,333 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 490.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

FUTY stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

