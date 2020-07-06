Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $62.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

