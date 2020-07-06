Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 33.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,747,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,345 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 6,583.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 212,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 33.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 302,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

