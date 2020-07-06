Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RUSMF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Russel Metals from $24.00 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Monday, June 8th.

RUSMF stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

