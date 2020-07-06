SafeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $917,502.94 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $917,502.94 and approximately $46.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00746059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033163 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.12 or 0.02142961 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179189 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00155922 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,308.02 or 1.01189936 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

