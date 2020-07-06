SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $18,762.36 and approximately $11.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

