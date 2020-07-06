Short Interest in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Expands By 79.4%

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the June 15th total of 986,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Palomar news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $69,383,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $75,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,211,092 shares of company stock valued at $74,465,825. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 61.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Palomar by 31.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83 and a beta of -0.10. Palomar has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.