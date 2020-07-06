Short Interest in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expands By 21.5%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

VECO stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $662.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

