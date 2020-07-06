Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 11,912 Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Radware by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $2,042,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Radware by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $2,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $23.59 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.