Square’s (SQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $113.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $118.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.99 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,506 shares of company stock worth $4,865,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Square by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.