State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 712,601 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.40% of Dominion Energy worth $3,270,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 156,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 147,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

