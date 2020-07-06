Storm Price Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Kyber Network and Bittrex. During the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.01794902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00170703 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110688 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, YoBit, Coinnest, Upbit, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, WazirX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, Bitbns and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.