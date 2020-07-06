Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 646,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.43. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.50 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

