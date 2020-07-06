TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Holdings Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,288,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,316 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 997,595 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,223,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI opened at $7.28 on Monday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.