Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $7.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.10 million, a PE ratio of -187.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Tecnoglass had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 40.4% in the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,029 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

