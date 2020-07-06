Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

