The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 112,825 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 347.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,825 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of Mimecast worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $8,825,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,235,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $13,982,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,611.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $1,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,521,665 shares in the company, valued at $54,171,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock worth $14,603,379 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

MIME opened at $43.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. Mimecast Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

