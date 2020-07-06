The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of TEGNA worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in TEGNA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TEGNA by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TEGNA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,331,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,676,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of TGNA opened at $10.81 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

