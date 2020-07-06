The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 146,450 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Semtech were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 430,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 111,595 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $25,862.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,278.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $528,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,676.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,304 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,190. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

