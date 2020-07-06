Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of THO stock opened at $106.40 on Monday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 2.61.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,146.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 217,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 620.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

