Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Transocean were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Transocean by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,752,604 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $49,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Transocean by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,575,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $45,097,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Transocean by 565.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,037,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 13,961,593 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of RIG stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Capital One Financial downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.