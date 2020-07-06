Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Update

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the June 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 679,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.76 million, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $256,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Trinseo by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Trinseo by 460.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Trinseo by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Trinseo by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

