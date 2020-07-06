Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.62.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $130.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,457.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,542.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 258.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

