Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 154.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,047.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 68,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 62,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

NYSE:UNP opened at $169.08 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

