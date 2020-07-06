Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €25.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.45 ($28.60).

A number of research firms have issued reports on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($34.27) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

ETR:UN01 opened at €29.40 ($33.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.99. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($23.33) and a fifty-two week high of €30.64 ($34.43).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

