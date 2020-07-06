Unobtanium (UNO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $105.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $63.07 or 0.00685656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,198.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.81 or 0.02487465 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000620 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000524 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,382 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

