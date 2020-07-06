Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407,183 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Unum Group by 2,496.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

