Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,764,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,818,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $286.81 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.19 and a 200-day moving average of $277.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

