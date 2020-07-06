Vroom (NYSE:VRM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRM. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

VRM stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

