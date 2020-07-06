Vroom (NYSE:VRM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRM. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

VRM stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

About Vroom

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

