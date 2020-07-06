Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 470,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,081,000 after buying an additional 95,414 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.