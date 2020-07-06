Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $2.14 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,569 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $206.26 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $208.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.59 and its 200 day moving average is $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

