WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,149,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,633,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,352,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,967,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

WDFC opened at $197.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.82. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

