Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives €54.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.59 ($61.34).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZAL. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a €57.50 ($64.61) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

ZAL stock opened at €64.58 ($72.56) on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.75.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

