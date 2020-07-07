26,150 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMTD opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.46.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

