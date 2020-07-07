3,471 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

