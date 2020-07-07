4,140 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 836.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Wedbush raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

