419,604 Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Bought by Axa

Axa acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 419,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000. Axa owned about 0.16% of Lexington Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 830,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 43,304 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 449.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 428,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 350,254 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on LXP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

